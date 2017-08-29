- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena reviews a 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO.

- This week's "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will focus on 38 years of Intercontinental Title glory. The related content begins airing at 3pm EST.

- As seen below, The Rock tweeted about being proud of SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya after she re-tweeted his recent ROCK x SIRI video:

Luv ya champ!! Proud of U! — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 28, 2017

Thank you @therock! That means the world to me! 3rd generation champions forever!!! ?? https://t.co/MIr9l0ezN3 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 28, 2017

