- Above is the new Burger King commercial featuring Cesaro and Sheamus.
- Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella wrestled his last match over the weekend for Destiny Wrestling in Toronto, teaming with Chavo Guerrero in the main event. This was his first match in 4 years. Below is video of Santino's post-match farewell speech. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that he suffered more damage to his surgically repaired neck. Santino will continue to run the BattleArts Academy in Canada. Also below are Instagram comments Chavo:
Always fun being in the ring with my good friend @themilanmiracle It was an honor to be able to be his tagteam partner for his final match. Yes, the Cobra made an appearance #toronto #destinywrestling #vivalaraza #guerrerostrong
