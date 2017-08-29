- ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against NJPW Never Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki at the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, on September 22nd at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, NV.

- Speaking of Cody, he will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. Cody recorded the podcast this week.

- UFC fighter turned pro wrestler "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will face Jeff Cobb at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th. MLW sent us the following press release:

UFC'S "FILTHY" TOM LAWLOR VS. JEFF COBB SET FOR MLW: ONE-SHOT IN ORLANDO ON OCTOBER 5 ORLANDO, FLORIDA – UFC fighter turned pro wrestler "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has answered the open challenge and will face 2004 Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th. A prolific finisher, Lawlor stepped away from the UFC with a respectable record of 10-6 (1 NC), racking up eight stoppages in 10 wins, four of them by way of submission. Not surprisingly, those skills will be called upon this October in "The Sunshine State." "I've seen Lawlor in the Octagon and respect what he's done in the UFC but sometimes he gets a little carried away having fun. If he tries to clown around with me, I'll drop him on his head. I take this sport very seriously," said Lawlor's opponent Jeff Cobb. Competing in Orlando on October 5th is a bit of a homecoming for Lawlor, who graduated the University of Central Florida with a B.S. in Social Studies Education. "I'm gonna chew him up like corn on the cob." MLW: One-Shot's card thus far feature: * Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland * MVP vs. Sami Callihan * Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow's best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks. MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: MLW.tv.

