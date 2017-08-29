As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma— Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017
Didn't even look cool ?? https://t.co/maTqyCFasA— Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 29, 2017
For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night's show:
....cool.— Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 29, 2017
