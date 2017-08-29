- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Arkansas in this new video, featuring the debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin as tag team partners, Bobby Roode's second main roster appearance and more.
- Nia Jax tweeted the following after turning on new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as last night's RAW went off the air:
It's. MY. TURN. #MakeMyOwnOpportunities #NotLikeMost ?? pic.twitter.com/zDE1MRFEkh— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 29, 2017
Bliss posted the following on taking the title back from Sasha Banks:
And the title is right back where it belongs ... #AndNew
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.