- Retired UFC fighter Brendan Schaub gave his side of the backstage altercation he had with Nate Diaz at Mayweather vs. McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday night on Monday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Schlub explained they argued over how McGregor did against Mayweather on Saturday night. Diaz then began making comments about Schaub's career. We've included audio from Schaub embedded in the video above. If you missed the altercation, you can watch it below:

- UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has broken his silence on social media after it was learned he is facing a possible USADA anti-doping violation in connection with a failed in-competition drug test for his fight last month against Daniel Cormier.

"Times like these remind me how blessed I truly am. So much to be grateful for," Jones tweeted. It was his first tweet since it was learned he could be facing a four-year ban from mixed martial arts and being stripped of his title.

Times like these remind me how blessed I truly am. So much to be grateful for — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 27, 2017

- With Mayweather vs. McGregor in the books, the UFC is gearing up for UFC 216 on October 7, 2017 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available beginning on Thursday at 1 PM ET. Below is the updated lineup courtesy of MMAJunkie:

* Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee – for interim lightweight title

* Derrick Lewis vs. Fabricio Werdum

* Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

* Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

* Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

* Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

* Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell

* Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris

* Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

* Jessica Eye vs. Paige VanZant

* Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.