- WWE Champion appeared on NBC affiliate KARK 4 in Arkansas this morning to promote tonight's SmackDown Live at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. As seen in the video above, Jinder gave a shoutout to people in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"I want to give a shout out to people that live in Houston," Jinder said. "I used to live in Houston. Stay safe and help each other."

- Sheamus will be signing autographs and taking photos at the Cricket Wireless store at 3103 N. 90th Street in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ahead of that night's RAW at the Century Link Center.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled for next Monday's RAW in Omaha. He is slated to appear on RAW the following week on September 11th in Anaheim, which is his last scheduled RAW before the No Mercy pay-per-view on September 24th. His last currently scheduled WWE date is the RAW live event on Saturday, September 30th in Winnipeg.

