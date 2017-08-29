- As seen on last night's WWE RAW, Enzo Amore picked up his first cruiserweight division win after a match with Noam Dar. Above is pre-RAW video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle introducing Enzo to other cruiserweights before he weighed in. Angle tells the other 205 Live stars that Enzo in the division could be a perfect fit or a trainwreck. Angle warns Enzo that there's more to being a cruiserweight than making weight as there's a faster pace and a more high-flying style than he's used to, and that he will need to adapt to the style because the style won't adapt to him. Enzo weighs in and is congratulated by Cedric Alexander before Dar interrupted to set up their match. As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will see Enzo, Cedric and Gran Metalik face Dar, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak in six-man action.

- WWE stock was down 1.02% today, closing at $21.27 per share. Today's high was $21.47 and the low was $21.23.

- Today marks 1 year since Kevin Owens won the vacant WWE Universal Title by defeating Big Cass, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on RAW. He later lost the title in March of this year at WWE Fastlane, losing to Bill Goldberg. Owens tweeted the following and noted that he hasn't forgot about his rematch:

One year ago today.

It may not be my focus right now but trust me...

I haven't forgotten about not getting a rematch for MY Universal Title. pic.twitter.com/YiZycKNjF4 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 29, 2017

