- WWE posted the video above of Cathy Kelley looking at five things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown.

FOX Sports Australia interviewed Emma this week, who was promoting the upcoming WWE tour in Australia next month. During the interview, she discussed suffering a shoulder injury in May, which kept her out of action for a month.

"I was in Europe in Liverpool for a live event. I was in a tag match taking one of the moves and my arm got caught on the rope and I dislocated my shoulder," Emma said. "I tore my labrum and at that point it was either go into surgery or rehab. I committed to the rehab, not wanting to have any more time off. I was at the PC (WWE Performance Centre) twice a day to rehab and in the gym doing my own stuff. It took about a month and then they cleared me to wrestle."

- Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres Gracie revealed on her Instagram story on Monday that she is at the WWE Performance Center this week. WWE posted the photo below of Eve and her husband, Rener Gracie, teaching self defense at the Performance Center today.

We had two very special guests come to the PC today and teach our Superstars some tips on self defense! @evetorresgracie @renergracie

