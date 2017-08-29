Source: Busted Open Radio

Chris Jericho once speculated that Enzo Amore would be better suited as a competitor on 205 Live. Now that the WWE pulled the trigger on the move and added Amore to the cruiserweight division, Jericho told Busted Open Radio he thinks it's a great idea.

Jericho said he couldn't see how Amore could go forward as an in-ring performer if he continued competing with the heavyweights.

"He's one of those guys that personality-wise he's very bulletproof because he's so over-the-top and he's got such a good rap," Jericho said. "But where else is he gonna go in the headlining position, in the heavyweight division on RAW? I think it was a great move because I don't know what else you would do with him if you didn't stick him in there unless he was just gonna be a manager or a commentator."

Not only does Amore's size make him a perfect fit for the cruiserweight division, Jericho also believes his popularity will bring more fans to 205 Live, which has struggled to attract a consistent audience since its outset.

"He fits that vibe size-wise and more importantly he's gonna bring eyeballs and attention, and people will actually pay attention to the matches that he's in," Jericho said.

Despite his acumen on the mic, Amore is without a doubt in the bottom-tier of the WWE roster when it comes to in-ring performance. He's likely on his way to a title shot against Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who's one of the best workers on the roster. Jericho already advised Neville about how he'll have to approach a match with Amore.

"I told Neville this months ago, I said, 'There's gonna come a time when you're gonna have to make him look good, that's the job of guys like you and me. It doesn't matter if he's good. That's not his responsibility, that's yours now,'" Jericho said. "Neville's gonna have to do anything he can to make that match work the same way that all the great workers in time do that."

