- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up fro the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight's main event - Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

- We go to the stage and The Singh Brothers introduce the WWE Champion and out he comes.

Jinder and The Singh Brothers hit the ring and Jinder hypes the main event, against what he calls two of his biggest rivals. He goes on about how he's shown nothing but disrespect. The USA chants start up now. Jinder wonders who will pay for him being disrespected. The Singh Brothers speak up and take the blame for failing Jinder last week. They get emotional and apologize to the people of India, their family and then Jinder. They embarrassed Jinder last week but they vow that Nakamura will never touch Jinder again. They offer to publicly kiss Jinder's royal feet. They drop down to their knees but the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura hits the ring and gently pushes The Singh Brothers to the side. He's about to go at it with Jinder but the triple team begins. The Singh Brothers beat Nakamura up as Jinder looks on. Jinder grabs Nakamura but the music hits and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Orton fights off the brothers and goes to work on Jinder but Rusev hits the ring. Rusev beats Orton down as fans boo. Jinder and The Singh Brothers go back to work on Nakamura. Jinder hits The Khallas on Nakamura. Jinder's music hits as the heels stand tall in the ring. Orton is down at ringside.

- Still to come, AJ Styles brings back the United States Title Open Challenge. We see Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin backstage walking. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Nakamura vs. Orton in a #1 contenders match is announced for next week.

The Ascension vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring and The Ascension is out. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

