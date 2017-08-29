As noted, Xavier Woods appeared to have injured his knee at last night's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. F4WOnline is reporting that Woods is undergoing a medical evaluation today for the injury.
Below is video of the injury:
Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma— Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017
