As noted, Xavier Woods appeared to have injured his knee at last night's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. F4WOnline is reporting that Woods is undergoing a medical evaluation today for the injury.

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Stephen A. Love ( @BigStevieCool95 ), who was in attendance, stated that the injury came when Woods went for a jumping DDT in a match against Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Woods apparently pushed off the wrong way and his knee buckled. The referee threw up the "X" symbol and one of the Usos quickly then rolled up Kofi Kingston to end the match. Woods was helped to the back by Kofi, Big E and WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann

Below is video of the injury:

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303.