- Above is video of Shelton Benjamin talking to Dasha Fuentes backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in North Little Rock as he prepares to return to the ring with new partner Chad Gable, which will be his first WWE televised match in over seven years.
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle posted the following on the war of words between John Cena and Roman Reigns on last night's RAW:
That look on your face when you realize the in ring promo has turn into a "legit shoot" promo... and you're enjoying it, and it was Awesome. #CenaVsReigns #RawGM
