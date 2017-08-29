A video package showcasing the advancement of Princesa Sugehit, Serena Deeb, Shayna Baszler and Abbey Laith kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary.

A video package is shown of Mercedes Martinez and Xia Li. Mercedes Martinez and Xia Li make their entrances.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

Martinez locks in a waist lock before taking Li to the mat. Martinez briefly locks in a headlock on Li. Li kicks Martinez several times prior to hitting a pair of uppercuts. Li slams Martinez to the mat and pins her for a two count. Li hits a pair of kicks on Martinez before pinning her for another two count. Martinez hits a spinebuster on Li. Martinez pins Li for a two count. Martinez locks in a Dragon Sleeper on Li. Li taps out.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

A video package is shown of Marti Belle and Rachel Evers. Marti Belle and Rachel Evers make their entrances.

Marti Belle vs. Rachel Evers

They lock up. Belle pushes Evers to the corner. Belle briefly locks in a headlock on Evers. Evers reverses it into a headlock of her own on Belle. Belle sends Evers to the ropes. Belle suplexes Evers before pinning her for a one count. Evers connects with a kick to Belle. Evers pins Belle for a two count. Evers hits an STO on Belle. Evers hits a Spinning Leg Drop on Belle. Evers pins Belle for a one count. Belle eventually hits a series of strikes on Evers. Belle clotheslines Evers before pinning her for a two count. Belle slams Evers' head on the top turnbuckle. Evers strikes Belle. Evers slams Belle's head off the top turnbuckle several times. Evers strikes Belle several times before kicking her. Evers hits a spinebuster on Belle. Evers pins Belle for a two count. Evers hits another modified spinebuster on Belle. Evers pins Belle for another two count. Belle slams Evers to the mat before pinning her for a two count. Evers rolls Belle up for the win.

Winner: Rachel Evers

A video package is shown of Triple H giving a speech to the Mae Young Classic competitors at the WWE Performance Center.

A video package is shown of Rhea Ripley and Miranda Salinas. Rhea Ripley and Miranda Salinas make their entrances.

Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas

Salinas locks in a headlock on Ripley. Ripley reverses it into a headlock of her own. Salinas reverses it back into a headlock on Ripley. Ripley sends Salinas to the ropes before connecting with a dropkick. Salinas hits a drop-toe-hold into the second rope on Ripley. Salinas pins Ripley for a two count. Ripley strikes Salinas. Salinas strikes Ripley. Salinas hits a snapmare on Ripley. Salinas hits a knee strike on Ripley. Ripley clotheslines Salinas before connecting with another dropkick. Ripley kicks Salinas in the face. Ripley hits a running dropkick on Salinas in the corner. Ripley pins Salinas for a two count. Salinas eventually hits a chopblock on Ripley. Salinas hits a modified head-scissors into a roll up on Ripley for a two count. Ripley kicks Salinas. Ripley hits a Full Nelson Slam on Salinas. Ripley pins Salinas for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

A video package is shown of Sarah Logan and Mia Yim. Sarah Logan and Mia Yim make their entrances.

Sarah Logan vs. Mia Yim

Yim locks in a headlock on Logan. Logan reverses it into a headlock of her own. Yim reverses that into a wrist-lock. Logan elbows Yim in the face. Logan clotheslines Yim. Yim ducks another clothesline attempt by Logan before hitting an arm drag. Yim dropkicks Logan. Yim pins Logan for a two count. Yim kicks Logan several times. Logan head-butts Yim. Logan drives her knee into Yim. Logan pins Yim for a two count. Logan strikes Yim several times. Logan briefly locks in a modified headlock on Yim. Yim turns that into a pin attempt for a two count. Logan dropkicks Yim. Logan pins Yim for a one count. Yim kicks Logan several times before pinning her for a two count. Yim kicks Logan several more times. Yim briefly locks in a modified Tarantula on Logan. Yim dropkicks Logan before pinning her for a two count. Yim locks in a modified headlock on Logan, Logan fights out of it. Logan chops and strikes Yim. Logan hits an arm drag on Yim. Logan connects with a knee strike to the face of Yim. Logan pins Yim for a two count. Yim hits a Back-Suplex on Logan. Yim pins Logan for a two count. Yim hits a German Suplex on Logan. Yim pins Logan for another two count. Logan rolls Yim up for a two count. Logan hits a modified Suplex on Yim. Logan pins Yim for a two count. Logan hits a double knee strike on Yim. Logan hits a Fisherman Suplex on Yim. Logan pins Yim for a two count. Yim dodges an attack attempt by Logan. Yim kicks Logan in the face. Yim hits her Eat Defeat finisher on Logan. Yim pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Mia Yim

A video package is shown to close the show featuring highlights of the first round of the tournament.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.