Xavier Woods provided an injury update on his knee during a live stream backstage at SmackDown on his UpUpDownDown channel today, which you can watch in the video above. Woods injured his knee during a match against Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at last night's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

While playing WindJammers with Becky Lynch and Renee Young, Woods stated that he had an MCL sprain. Becky Lynch noted that she recently had a similar injury and that it shouldn't take longer than a month to heal. Lynch added that she wrestled the whole time with the injury.

Woods didn't specify if he had a grade 1 or a grade 2 tear. A grade 1 tear can take up to a week to heal, while a grade 2 can take 2 - 4 weeks. Regardless, Woods shouldn't be missing much action.

