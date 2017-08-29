Xavier Woods provided an injury update on his knee during a live stream backstage at SmackDown on his UpUpDownDown channel today, which you can watch in the video above. Woods injured his knee during a match against Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at last night's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Woods didn't specify if he had a grade 1 or a grade 2 tear. A grade 1 tear can take up to a week to heal, while a grade 2 can take 2 - 4 weeks. Regardless, Woods shouldn't be missing much action.
