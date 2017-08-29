- Above is a preview for next Monday's RAW, featuring Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line.
- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya will face Ms. Money In the Bank on next week's SmackDown, apparently in a non-title match. Natalya will then defend her title against Naomi on the September 12th episode. Below is video of Natalya confronting Carmella on tonight's show:
#SDLive #WomensChampion @NatbyNature is sure that @CarmellaWWE & @BaronCorbinWWE will have A LOT in common if #MsMITB decides to cash in! pic.twitter.com/Dg4ff89Lsz— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.