Source: Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast

On episode 148 of Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, professional broadcaster and pro wrestling enthusiast Sam Roberts interviewed WWE Superstar Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins. Among many other things, Rollins discussed the ongoing partial Shield reunion with Rollins and Dean Ambrose capturing WWE RAW tag team gold, whether Roman Reigns would be welcomed back to the fold, and how long he knew about plans of reuniting Ambrose and Rollins.

On the subject of the continuing Shield reunion, Rollins stated that he is happy with the crowd response, as the WWE Universe can be "fickle" and hard to please. Moreover, 'The Architect' said he is not disappointed about moving away from Universal title picture right now because the fans are interested in his pairing with 'The Lunatic Fringe'.

"The last couple of weeks and really this whole thing with Ambrose has gone extremely well and I think that's just a testament to he and I, and The Shield, and the bond we sort of created with the audience over the past five or six years, stuff like that and we've been doing it, so it's cool to see that everyone's still emotionally invested in us as characters. And the fact that we are now on the same side, people are excited to see where we go moving forward." Rollins joked, "keep me away from that world title picture right now! I'm having fun doing what I'm doing here. I think the fact that people are so emotionally invested in myself and Ambrose is really cool."

When asked whether Reigns will be brought back to the group, Rollins indicated that he would be in favor of reuniting with 'The Big Dog' as long as it happens organically.

"He's obviously doing just fine for himself. Yeah, he's doing alright. Whether you love him or hate him, he's doing alright. He [has] been in three WrestleManias in the main event now, which is… hey, say what you will about it, but it's an impressive feat. There are not many men in the history of our industry who've been able to do that. So who knows? I mean, right now we're happy with where we're at and we're in a good spot with me and Dean. If we do tell that story, we've got a long way to get there and if it happens, I'd welcome it. I'd welcome the possibility, but I'm really happy with the Ambrose situation right now and I don't want to force anything."

Apparently, The Shield reunion with Ambrose and Rollins was not planned out very far in advance, as he expected to have a longer feud with Bray Wyatt.

"I believe what the plan was for me and Bray Wyatt to go a few pay-per-views. And them, whatever happened, happened. Something changed and they shuffled the deck and they ended up having to reposition, which, actually, worked out much better for me, in my personal opinion. But yeah, it [has] been almost a month or so that I've kind of known that we were heading in this direction."

Get in Not Sam Mode here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

