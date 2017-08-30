Source: Busted Open Radio

Chris Jericho had already commented on his surprise return to SmackDown Live last month saying that he was originally just supposed to film his role in Southpaw Regional Wrestling. During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Jericho expanded on what led to his unexpected appearance.

Jericho showed up on the SmackDown after Battleground and wrestled a triple threat against AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, which was won by Styles. He said he was inserted into the match because Styles and Owens had botched their finish at the pay-per-view, resulting in Owens winning the title.

"The idea was for me to work with AJ on Tuesday, do nothing with Kevin," Jericho said. "And then the match happened on the Sunday and they legitimately screwed it up, it happens sometimes. Whatever happened didn't work."

He continued: "That's why they did the triple threat, because they had to get the belt back on AJ because of the screw-up over the weekend."

Jericho said it didn't matter that the finish was botched as he was going to be in Richmond, Virginia anyway for his commitment to Southpaw Regional Wrestling. The coincidence happened to work out well for all those involved.

"It ended up working out great," Jericho said. "It was the classic Vince line of taking a negative and turn it into a positive. And it was a great appearance, the match was great, the promo was great. It was a lot of fun."

