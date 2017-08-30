- Above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella check out the view of the sun rising from their new house in Seattle, Washington. The Bella Twins channel is currently at just over 833k subscribers.

- Seth Rollins is currently selling a shirt from his wrestling school (Black and Brave Academy) where 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Hurricane Harvey relief fund. As noted, The Rock donated $25,000 and WWE ran a few segments on Raw and SmackDown asking fans to help out. Rollins wrote:

"The world gets smaller every day. There is no excuse not to help out our brothers and sisters when they're in need. 100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey. I hope it's our best selling shirt of all time."

