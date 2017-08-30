- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Allie doing GFW's "Forces of Nature" photo shoot.
- A fan asked Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks if they would ever return to GFW. Jackson said that the answer lies in Vince McMahon's theme song, "No chance in hell." Known as Generation Me, they worked for TNA from 2009 until 2011, while also making a very short return in 2013.
@MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB would you guys ever consider a return to gfw to win those tag team titles?— Hiveling_JD?? (@josephdiano77) August 29, 2017
Vince McMahon's theme song has lyrics to this answer. https://t.co/rYoD4V6trv— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 29, 2017
