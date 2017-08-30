Raj Giri and Chris Callicutt are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast. Today, we're joined by former WWE Superstars and current owners of "The Academy" pro wrestling school, Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari. Topics include:

- SmackDown LIVE review

- WWE injury updates

- Mae Young Classic thoughts (non-spoiler)

On Oct. 30th Anderson and Daivari's "Academy" will be holding two seminars coached by Sean Waltman at @theacademyprowrestling and they will be open to anyone looking to gain knowledge in the world of professional wrestling, regardless of experience. All are welcome from those with no pro-wrestling training, to established wrestlers looking to expand their knowledge and take their game to the next level.

The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be for those who have had 20+ professional matches.

Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You also have the option of attending both seminars for $75. To register or for more info please visit: theacademyprowrestling.com/sean.

