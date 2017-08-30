- Bobby Roode will be working his first SmackDown live events with this weekend's shows in Moline and Cedar Falls, as well as Monday's live event in Omaha, Nebraska. The following weekend he will finish his NXT dates with shows in Rochester, St. Catharines and Toronto while the SmackDown crew has that weekend off as they rest up for the tour in Hawaii and China the following week.
- Ronda Rousey posted photos from her wedding this past weekend in Hawaii to UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, which you can check out below:
Thank you @brianbowensmith for the amazing photos of #Browsey2017, thank you @galialahav for the beautiful dress,thank you @thisisbabe @heeezooo @alejandroperazastyle for flying to the middle of the the Pacific Ocean to help me get ready - and thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever #wrongmovesucka #YouGoinNowhere
