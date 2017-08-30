- Bobby Roode will be working his first SmackDown live events with this weekend's shows in Moline and Cedar Falls, as well as Monday's live event in Omaha, Nebraska. The following weekend he will finish his NXT dates with shows in Rochester, St. Catharines and Toronto while the SmackDown crew has that weekend off as they rest up for the tour in Hawaii and China the following week.

- In addition to Goldberg, MCW has announced Christian, Rosemary, The Steiner Brothers, Joey Matthews, Tony Atlas, Jillian Hall, Virgil, Francine, Grandmaster Sexay and Madison Rayne for their "Tribute to the Legends" event on Saturday, September 30th at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. The convention will run from 10 am to 4 pm, with the event following at 6:30 pm. You can get more details on their Facebook page , tickets are available at missiontix.com , by calling 888-996-4774, or at the door on the day of the event.

- Ronda Rousey posted photos from her wedding this past weekend in Hawaii to UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, which you can check out below:

Happiest day of my life.... A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

The Love of my life A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

