Source: The Oklahoman

William Ogletree, a 25-year-old entertainer from Oklahoma City, died on Tuesday after suffering a critical head injury at an unsanctioned wrestling event. Ogletree suffered the injury on Sunday and was reported to have no brain activity on Tuesday, according to The Oklahoman.

Ogletree was injured after being hit with a spine buster, according to his uncle Jospeh Ogletree. The uncle said his nephew only recently began competing in professional wrestling but had expressed interest in it for quite some time.

According to the administrator of the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission Joe Miller, this event was not licensed by the commission despite the state's requirement for all professional wrestling events to receive approval before they begin. Miller identified the promoter as Leslie Hensley of Balthazar's Ladies of Wrestling (B.L.O.W.), who did not comment on the incident.

Ogletree was a stand-up comedian and guitarist for a local rock band. His last post on social media on Sunday read, "This Sunday I will be wrestling in a match with a lot of extremely talented people! I'm so excited to help with this. I am going to get beat up a lot so if you don't like me this is the show for you!"

The Wrestling Inc. staff sends our thoughts and prayers to the Ogletree family.

