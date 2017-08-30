- Above, WWE cameras caught up with Lana and Tamina, Lana spoke about the revolution that's coming and if anyone gets in the way, they will have to deal with Tamina. About the current women's division, Lana responded.

"I just want to say that this is such a great day because the "Ravishing Revolution" is starting. She [Tamina] is a part of it, she is help starting this! I've noticed in the women's division, this women's revolution, this women's empowerment, where all the women on SmackDown literally yank each other down, pull each other down, laugh at each other, make fun of each other, self-centered little brats! I want nothing to do with this."

- To celebrate National Beach Day, WWE posted a gallery of their Superstars hanging out at the beach. The group includes: Maryse, Emma, Bianca Belair, Nikki Bella, Carmella, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and more.

It's #NationalBeachDay, and @WWE Superstars know how to hit the sand better than just about everyone else! https://t.co/4kOzXJRFUk — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2017

- Teaming up with Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin made his in-ring debut on last night's SmackDown, defeating The Ascension. About his return, Benjamin commented that the crowd reaction made everything he went through worth it. Benjamin was due to appear on WWE TV around August of last year, but a torn rotator cuff stalled that out. WWE also commented on Benjamin's return on their Instagram.

The road back tough. Full of physical/mental high/lows. To hear the roar of the @WWEUniverse tonight made it all worth It. — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) August 30, 2017

Ain't no stopping #SheltonBenjamin after his successful #SDLive in-ring return! #GoldStandard A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

