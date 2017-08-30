- Above is alternate footage of Alexa Bliss defeating Sasha Banks on this week's Raw to recapture the Women's Championship. The video also shows Nia Jax dropping Bliss down to the mat after her victory.

The Tampa Bay Times spoke with Titus O'Neil, who was a guest at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay event. O'Neil talked about giving back to the community and inspiring kids.

"People invested in me when I had nothing to give in return. I'm just happy to be part of the commitment to motivate and inspire kids."

- Reby Hardy posted a video of Matt Hardy having a quick match with his son, Maxel. Reby asked fans what this match was better than as Maxel was able to claim victory over his Dad. On this week's Raw, Jeff Hardy was able to win the number one contender battle royal for a chance at the Miz's Intercontinental Championship.

