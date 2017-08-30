- Above is alternate footage of Alexa Bliss defeating Sasha Banks on this week's Raw to recapture the Women's Championship. The video also shows Nia Jax dropping Bliss down to the mat after her victory.
"People invested in me when I had nothing to give in return. I'm just happy to be part of the commitment to motivate and inspire kids."
- Reby Hardy posted a video of Matt Hardy having a quick match with his son, Maxel. Reby asked fans what this match was better than as Maxel was able to claim victory over his Dad. On this week's Raw, Jeff Hardy was able to win the number one contender battle royal for a chance at the Miz's Intercontinental Championship.
Matt Hardy vs Maxel Hardy is better than ___________ . @MATTHARDYBRAND @BABYHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/I3BDJvWyIB— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) August 30, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.