Zack Sabre Jr. spoke with NJPW on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It would be like asking a musician, 'Why didn't you sign with the biggest record label?' I'm just concerned with being the best professional wrestler I can be. ...It was really just a personal choice. This is my path."

Working in the G1 Climax tournament and his travel schedule:

"When it comes to the G1, you're talking about probably the highest quality tournament that I've been in. But for four or five years now, I've not had any time off. There have been some weeks where I'd wrestle in three countries, in that same week! I'll have three international flights coming up next week, all within four days. So being in Japan for one month has almost been like a rest for me!"

How some wrestlers portray "Strong Style" improperly:

"New Japan's origin is based on a real fundamental 'Action Strong Style.' A lot of foreign wrestlers try to copy Japanese wrestling, but I think they miss the point. The idea is that obviously 'pro-wrestling' is the strongest style. And I feel that foundation has to be in submission wrestling, and a very high level of 'basic' wrestling. Obviously now a lot of wrestlers are incredibly skilled athletes, but I think they're forgetting their fundamental wrestling. Or they have no interest in it. My focus is on making very basic things look good."

