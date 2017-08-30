On this week's 'Dinner With The King' episode with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler and his co-host, Glenn Moore, The King answered questions and voicemails from fans. But before he got to the questions, he talked about returning to Raw this past Monday in Memphis. They sent us these highlights:

"Originally, they were going to do something with Pelvis Wesley and wanted me to be there to introduce him. So I knew I was going to be on the show. And it wasn't basically until 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I got a text message from Michael Cole saying, 'Get your ass down to the FedExForum; you're going to be doing the commentary tonight.'

"But it was great to be back. I wish I would have been able to do more with Corey Graves, as far as going back and forth with. Vince McMahon said, after the show, that I hadn't missed a beat and gave me a hug."

How serious Ric Flair's condition after talking with Ricky Steamboat, who visited Flair in the hospital (29:39 mark of show):

"Apparently it was really a touch and go situation, they explained to him [Ricky Steamboat], and when the Nature Boy had that first surgery, the doctors said that Ric had a 20% chance of survival of making it through that surgery. But we all know that he did pull through. And I heard yesterday, he's already cutting promos on nurses."

The King also talks about visiting the Playboy Mansion, his most outrageous purchases over the years, if Jerry Jarrett will be in the WWE Hall of Fame someday, and much more. You can listen to the full episode below:

