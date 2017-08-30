- Above is Finn Balor's entrance for WWE 2K18, which will be released on October 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Ron Simmons spoke with the Jobbing Out podcast ( h/t Pressbox ) about being the first African-American to win a major world championship 25 years ago, this month. Simmons talked about the victory and how it inspired others.

"It's something that you never forget, that you always relive, and I've done that ever since that happened. It's something that you never get over and you are not only proud of yourself, but also it gives you special meaning when people come up to you and say, 'Thank you for giving me that inspiration from when you won that title that night. Not just because of it being the title but because of it giving me inspiration to go on to do other things with my life.' Now you can't ask for a better compliment than that."

- Kurt Angle continued his storyline WWE 2K18 feud with Seth Rollins by teasing an actual match with the Raw Superstar in a post on his Instagram. Angle's issue with Rollins goes back to the initial 2K18 trailer where Rollins "destroyed" the WWE Archives, which included memorabilia of past legends.

Angle vs Rollins. Could it happen some day??? Maybe. Maybe not. But it WILL happen in WWE 2k18 if you pre order. #itsdamntrue #wwe2k18 #wwe A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

