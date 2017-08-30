- In an attempt to cut back on production costs, WWE removed pyro from WWE Superstars' entrances back in July. The video above shows what AJ Styles, Noam Dar, Brock Lesnar, and other entrances look like with and without pyro.

- Today was day two of the NXT Combine at the WWE Performance Center where a number of NXT stars tried to outdo each other in events like the standing broad jump and overhead medicine ball toss. WWE posted an article on who placed near the top for each event of day one with Bianca Belair placing first or second in each of the women's events. NXT's Twitter and Instagram accounts had full coverage with numerous videos, interviews, and pictures.

In moments, these Superstars will be maxing out their bench reps with 225lbs. #NXTCombine pic.twitter.com/dLfRRvo8Tt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 30, 2017

@tino_sabatelli_wwe gets some hang-time under that 20lb medicine ball at the #NXTCombine! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

- Today, WWE Personality Scott Stanford turns 51 years old. Stanford currently co-hosts WWE's Afterburn and Free for All and first signed with the company back in 2009.

Happy birthday to #WWE personality, @scottstanford1! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

