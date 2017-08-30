- Above is the Authors of Pain entrance for WWE 2K18. Earlier today another 41 playable Superstars were revealed, which you can check out by clicking here.

- WWE stock was up 1.55% today, closing at $21.60 per share. Today's high was $21.67 and the low was $21.28.

- Curtis Hawkins posted a tweet joking about receiving praise from his peers, showing a picture of himself getting picked up and eliminated first during the Number One Contender Battle Royal on Raw. Jeff Hardy would go on to win the battle royal.

I'd like to thank all the @WWE Superstars that honored me last night. This business is all about earning the respect of your peers. #RAW pic.twitter.com/TXmfLeXaJT — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 30, 2017

