A video package showcasing tonight's competitors kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary.

A video package is shown of Toni Storm and Ayesha Raymond. Ayesha Raymond and Toni Storm make their entrances.

Ayesha Raymond vs. Toni Storm

Storm ducks a clothesline attempt by Raymond. Raymond briefly locks in a wrist lock on Storm before switching to a headlock. Storm is escapes it. Raymond kicks Storm. They exchange wrist locks. Raymond strikes Storm several times. Storm kicks Raymond before hitting a snapmare. Storm connects with several hip attacks on Raymond. Raymond kicks Storm before hitting a Sidewalk Slam. Raymond hits a Scoop Slam on Storm. Raymond pins Storm for a two count. Raymond drives Storm's neck into the second rope. Storm headbutts Raymond. Storm hits a modified Backstabber on Raymond. Storm hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Raymond. Storm ascends the turnbuckle. Raymond strikes Storm. Raymond slams Storm to the mat from off the top rope. Raymond goes to the top rope. Storm dodges a Splash attempt from Raymond. Storm rolls Raymond up for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

A video package is shown of Dakota Kai and Kavita Devi. Dakota Kai and Kavita Devi make their entrances.

Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi

Devi pushes Kai to the mat. They lock up. Devi pushes Kai to the mat again. Kai rolls Devi up for a one count. Devi hits an arm drag on Kai. Devi locks in a wrist lock on Kai. Devi hits another arm drag while maintaining the wrist lock on Kai. Kai kicks Devi. Devi elbows Kai. Kai rolls Devi up for a one count. Kai dropkicks Devi. Kai goes for another dropkick, Devi swats her away. Devi lifts Kai into a Fireman's Carry position before slamming her to the mat. Kai dodges an attack attempt by Devi in the corner. Kai connects with a running kick to the face of Devi in the corner. Kai ascends the turnbuckle. Kai connects with a Double Stomp from off the top turnbuckle on Devi. Kai pins Devi for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

A video package is shown of Bianca Belair and Sage Beckett. Sage Beckett and Bianca Belair make their entrances.

Sage Beckett vs. Bianca Belair

Belair pushes Beckett before locking in a briefly locking in a waist lock. Belair switches to a headlock on Beckett. Beckett sends Belair to the ropes. Beckett hits a shoulder block on Belair. Belair ducks a clothesline attempt by Beckett. Beckett hits a Scoop Slam on Belair. Beckett hits a running elbow drop on Belair before pinning her for a one count. Belair dropkicks Beckett. Belair pins Beckett for a one count. Belair slams Beckett's head off the top turnbuckle before stomping her several times in the corner. Belair strikes Beckett several times. Belair clotheslines Beckett before pinning her for a two count. Beckett strikes Belair before hitting another Scoop Slam on her. Belair trips Beckett. Belair slams Beckett's head off the mat several times. Belair hits a Leg Drop on Beckett. Belair hits a running splash on Beckett. Belair pins Beckett for another two count. Belair locks in a modified double shoulder lock on Beckett. Beckett powers out of it. Beckett hits a Full Nelson Bomb on Belair. Beckett pins Belair for a two count. Beckett ducks a clothesline attempt from Belair. Beckett strikes Belair several times. Beckett connects with a running kick to Belair. Beckett pins Belair for a one count. Beckett connects with a running knee strike to Belair. Beckett sets Belair up in a tree-of-woe position in the corner. Beckett connects with a running hip attack to Belair in the corner. Beckett goes to the second rope. Belair moves out of the way of an inverted splash attempt by Beckett. Belair connects with a hair strike to Beckett. Belair hits a Spear on Beckett. Belair pins Beckett for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A video package is shown of Piper Niven and Santana Garrett. Piper Niven and Santana Garrett make their entrances.

Piper Niven vs. Santana Garrett

Niven pushes Garrett to the corner. Garrett briefly locks in a headlock on Niven. They exchange wrist locks. Niven eventually attempts to drop herself onto Garrett, Garrett moves out of the way. Garrett hits a running kick on Niven. Garrett pins Niven for a two count. Garrett hits a modified head scissors on Niven. Niven connects with a cross-body on Garrett before pinning her for a two count. Niven locks in a modified headlock on Garrett. Garrett fights out of it. Niven hits an elbow strike on Garrett. Niven pins Garrett for another two count. Niven clotheslines Garrett and pins her for a two count. Niven runs towards Garrett, Garrett connects with a boot to her face. Garrett hits a a Spinning DDT on Niven before pinning her for a two count. Garrett dropkicks Niven. Garrett hits a Springboard Back-Elbow on Niven in the corner. Garrett attempts a Bulldog, Niven pushes her to the mat. Niven hits a running splash on Garrett. Niven pins Garrett for a two count. Niven goes to the top turnbuckle. Garrett strikes Niven. Garrett hits a head-scissors on Niven. Garrett pins Niven for a two count. Garrett hits a Super Kick on Niven. Garrett goes for a handspring into a standing moonsault, Niven moves out of the way. Niven hits a Michinoku Driver on Garrett. Niven pins Garrett for the win.

Winner: Piper Niven

A video package is shown to close the show hyping the final matches of the First Round.

