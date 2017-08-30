- Above is part 2 of The Bella Twins introducing their new wine brand, Belle Radici. The twins discuss the intriguing process of creating the artwork for the wine in this video.
- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following on next Tuesday's SmackDown match with Randy Orton. As noted, the winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
Yes. Dreams come one after another. pic.twitter.com/7d2pvfw8dm— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 30, 2017
