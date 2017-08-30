- The Carpool Karaoke episode with John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal will premiere on Apple Music next Tuesday, September 5th. Above is a preview.
- Chad Gable tweeted the following today on his new tag team with Shelton Benjamin. The two debuted together on last night's WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over The Ascension.
Well that worked out pretty well, huh?— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 30, 2017
To new beginnings... pic.twitter.com/iFnS1TR7ur
