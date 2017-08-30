- The Carpool Karaoke episode with John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal will premiere on Apple Music next Tuesday, September 5th. Above is a preview.

- As noted, IGN revealed another 41 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game earlier today. You can see the current announced roster at this link . A total of 125 playable Superstars have been announced as of this week and IGN has confirmed that the final roster reveal will take place next week.

- Chad Gable tweeted the following today on his new tag team with Shelton Benjamin. The two debuted together on last night's WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over The Ascension.

Well that worked out pretty well, huh?



To new beginnings... pic.twitter.com/iFnS1TR7ur — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 30, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.