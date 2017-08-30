WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on a media conference call today with Global Force Wrestling Global Champion Eli Drake. Giri asked Drake if he thinks Alberto El Patron should be brought back from suspension.

"I don't know whether we should have him back or not," Drake said. "Now, am I gonna dig too deep into that? Probably not. Everybody knows all the stuff that's gone down, all the controversy, all that stuff."

The former Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion, El Patron was suspended on July 12 due to a personal domestic violence issue with his fiancee Paige. GFW subsequently stripped him of his title on August 14.

Drake won the Global Championship on the August 24 episode of Impact Wrestling, winning a 20-man gauntlet match to claim the vacant title. Now that he's at the top of the mountain, he believes GFW is better off without El Patron, but didn't rule out a return down the line.

"Personally, I think for now we can do without it," Drake said. "But aside from that, who knows what the future holds?"

