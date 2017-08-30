- As seen above, the latest "Action Science" video from The Rock's YouTube channel looks at the Fast 8 prison break scene with Hobbs (Rock) and Shaw (Jason Statham).
- Paige and Alberto El Patron are putting their money together to rent rooms for families who have lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey. Below is video of Paige talking to the FOX affiliate in San Antonio about helping out the state that she's called home as of late:
@PrideOfMexico @RealPaigeWWE you guys are amazing!! Giving people a safe place to stay.. We should all do the same and donate!! pic.twitter.com/APWZ3w1p3N— Real Del Paige (@RealDelPaige) August 30, 2017
