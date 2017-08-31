Source: The Ross Report

Glenn Jacobs, also known as WWE Superstar Kane, was recently a guest on The Ross Report. Among other things, the legendary big man called WWE's Attitude Era, "the golden age" of professional wrestling, and he talked about how the Monday Night Wars pressured the performers to pull out all the stops, who his favorite tag team partner is, and whether The Undertaker will wrestle another match.

During the show, Kane called WWE's 'Attitude Era' the "golden age" of pro wrestling and said that "was when everything was clicking on the highest gear possible." The man from Knoxville, Tennessee (and not Decatur, Illinois) admitted that he did not appreciate how special of a time it was while it was happening.

"That was the golden age. So much of life is timing and the timing just worked out. I mean, you had the right people at the right time and just everything worked. And when things are effortless and just everything is smooth and flows, that's what it was like for a couple of years. It was just amazing and such a joy. And now, you look back and when you're in the middle of it, you don't appreciate it like you should and you get on the other side and you're like, 'man, that was awesome!' and that's sort of how I am. I didn't appreciate it as much as I should have while it was going on because it was truly a special time. And, again, frankly, and not because there aren't talented people [nowadays] and not because folks don't work hard, it's just because it's a matter of timing and that was the right time and it was just awesome. It was very unique."

Moreover, Kane pointed out that 'The Attitude Era' was an unprecedented time in sports entertainment insofar as there were 12 potential main eventers on the WWE roster at the same time.

"Just think about it. The depth of the roster was amazing. I mean, you go up and down the roster, and it was just, you literally had a dozen guys that could be in the main event and the audience wouldn't be disappointed. And maybe never before and never again in history will you see that. It was just a very unique time."

According to Kane, the Monday Night Wars put a lot of pressure for the performers to succeed and it became a matter of pride.

"Now we look back at the Monday Night Wars and [say], 'oh, WWE was destined to win' and, no, it wasn't! If we didn't win, we were going out of business, so there was pressure on us, but in a good way, to perform because we had to go out and do the best that we could every night because we knew that if we didn't, we all could be out of a job. And that's the same pressure we often see in sports, you have to go out and win the game. There is no tomorrow. There is no second chance. You have to go out and win the game. And I think all of us felt that as well. And it actually at some point became a matter of pride that each and every one of us was going to go out and do the best we could because we wanted to win. We wanted to be the best. I would pull from my sports background and say that would be accurate. There comes a point where that pride and that desire becomes the driving force behind the performance."

While Kane suggested that he cannot name a favorite match or opponent because he had so many, 'The Big Red Machine' named The Undertaker is his favorite tag partner (sorry, Hurricane).

"People ask me what's my favorite match [and] who's my favorite opponent. I hate those questions because I have had the honor of being in the ring with so many great performers. I've had so many matches that it's hard for me to say this or that is my favorite and it's all different. But, I mean, in the end, Undertaker's going to be my favorite tag team partner because our stories are so intertwined as well as the personal relationship that I have with him."

When asked whether he believes The Undertaker will wrestle again, Kane indicated that 'The Deadman' deserves to do what he wants to do and his decision to wrestle more will be made based on the quality of performance. Additionally, 'The Devil's Favorite Demon' (sorry, Finn), floated the idea of one more run with 'The Phenom'.



"He deserves and I think he'll be able to do what he wants and it's going to be up to him. And in the end, I think it'll be, his decision will be the quality of what it is. And certainly, he [has] been one of those guys that when you watch him at WrestleMania, it's like, 'golly, does the guy ever age?' And I think that will ultimately be how he feels he will be able to perform will be the deciding factor."

Kane added, "I'll tell you this: I'd like to have one more match with him. I'd like to do maybe the Brothers Of Destruction one last time, but that's not something that we're going to do. The guy has had an absolutely phenomenal, legendary career, so I think pretty much everything is icing on the cake and not the cake itself at this point."

Good God, Almighty, listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Ross Report with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.