Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- One name being floated for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans is former WWE Champion Batista.

- There are still plans to begin filming the WWE UK series before the end of 2017. Original plans had them taping the WWE Network show in June but tapings still haven't been announced and we're about to enter September. Apparently there are several factors to be worked out, including the fact that the original WWE UK Title tournament was a big money loser.

