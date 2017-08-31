Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- As noted, tonight's GFW Impact will feature a championship celebration for new GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake. Above is a preview for the show and the tag team main event.

- GFW and Pop TV have signed a new deal that will see the network carry Impact in 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on how long the deal is for. It was noted that the deal is not "financially effective."

- Alberto El Patron is scheduled to return to Impact at the November TV tapings, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The original idea was that Patron would return as a heel, going against the company as he is mad about his recent suspension.

