- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My First Job" with Carmella talking about when she worked at a video store.
- As seen below, Triple H is spending the day at ESPN to promote The Mae Young Classic. Stay tuned for highlights from the various appearances.
Seated and ready to talk #MaeYoungClassic with @LisaKerneyESPN at @espn on @SportsCenter ... LIVE soon! pic.twitter.com/spB1tG0KFL— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2017
Just arrived @espn. Headed to @SportsCenter and @FirstTake to discuss the #MaeYoungClassic... #GameTime @WWEonESPN pic.twitter.com/sEdEueS5bF— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2017
