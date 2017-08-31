- Above, WWE posted the full promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns from this week's episode of Raw. The two will meet at No Mercy on September 24. You can read more on the backstage news about their heated segment by clicking here.

According to WWE Network News , Undertaker: Dawn of the Deadman will hit the Network on Monday, September 4. The group will focus on his early days in WWE.

- As noted, yesterday another 41 playable Superstars were revealed for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Below are the new screenshots that were released, as well, featuring Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and others.

