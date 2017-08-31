- Above is Triple H defending the WWE Championship against Jeff Hardy at No Mercy in 2008. Triple H was able to pin Hardy to retain the title in a 17 minute match.

Mae Young Classic participant, Piper Niven, spoke with Metro and spoke about thinking she missed her chance at the tournament.

"I was part of the World of Sport revival they were doing with ITV, and when that was all coming about I'd heard rumors that there was going to be a women's tournament in WWE and that it was going to feature a lot of girls from the independent scene," Niven said. "Nobody had any idea when it would be, so I went ahead with World of Sport. Not too long after that, I heard about the Mae Young Classic and I thought I'd missed my chance. I was devastated after World of Sport didn't happen at that time because I wasn't getting to do that, and I also thought I'd missed my chance to be part of the Mae Young Classic. It was a real low, but luckily WWE got in touch and asked if I'd interested in doing it. That was delightful when that happened."

- Earlier this week, Sami Zayn announced that he was able to raise $67,000 to get a new mobile clinic up and running in Syria. Today, Zayn showed photos of the clinic now up and already helping people in the area. Zayn called today, "The proudest day of my life."

I've matched all your #SamiForSyria donations of the past few weeks, which brings us to 67,000$ raised! Thank you all, updates coming soon! — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 28, 2017

Tears of joy on the proudest day of my life.



Our mobile clinic in Syria is up & running!



WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCEhttps://t.co/gvJde51MvN pic.twitter.com/e4SYtiKosZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 31, 2017

