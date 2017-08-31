- Above is Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI from NJPW's Destruction show last September. This year's Destruction events will be in Fukushima (September 10), Hiroshima (September 16), and Kobe (September 24).

"It's not something I think about," Okada replied. "New Japan is far superior to WWE when it comes to the quality of the roster and the quality of the matches. One thing I will say is that I do pay attention to what Finn Balor, AJ, and Nakamura are doing, and they look like they're having fun. I might want to wrestle them again someday, but I might want to do that in New Japan. Hell, I might want to be like some other people and become a movie star or join the UFC. You never know."

- NJPW sent out an announcement congratulating Okada on becoming the first-ever Japanese wrestler to receive the number one spot in the PWI 500. Okada also retweeted the tweet below on the achievement.

The @OfficialPWI 500 is ready for order right now in print & digital at https://t.co/Ip3ocrA39F. Congratulations, Kazuchika Okada! pic.twitter.com/LZiKfvIOSg — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 30, 2017

