- Above is Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI from NJPW's Destruction show last September. This year's Destruction events will be in Fukushima (September 10), Hiroshima (September 16), and Kobe (September 24).

- Pro Wrestling Illustrated spoke with Okada, who was number one in this year's PWI 500. Okada was asked if he ever considered going to WWE, much like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"It's not something I think about," Okada replied. "New Japan is far superior to WWE when it comes to the quality of the roster and the quality of the matches. One thing I will say is that I do pay attention to what Finn Balor, AJ, and Nakamura are doing, and they look like they're having fun. I might want to wrestle them again someday, but I might want to do that in New Japan. Hell, I might want to be like some other people and become a movie star or join the UFC. You never know."

- NJPW sent out an announcement congratulating Okada on becoming the first-ever Japanese wrestler to receive the number one spot in the PWI 500. Okada also retweeted the tweet below on the achievement.


