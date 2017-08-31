As noted, over the weekend Sexy Star purposefully injured Rosemary's shoulder at the end of their Reina de Reinas Championship Match (which also included Lady Shani & Ayako Hamada) at AAA's TripleMania XXV event. Since then, Rosemary has responded to what happened, commenting that Sexy Star tried to say it was a work, which Rosemary wanted to make very clear that it wasn't. While a number of wrestling stars have reacted to the incident, Sexy Star has already felt the backlash, getting pulled from a WrestleCade Weekend event.

In the video above, on a reality show Sexy Star was asked about the incident and here was here response, which is translated roughly from Spanish (originally from rderudo.com ) according to PWInsider

"This have been very difficult days for me," Sexy Star said. "Last Saturday, I was in a championship fight; was very hard. I think everything got out of hand. I don't know, I am still confused with the situation. I'd like to remain quiet and when the time is right I will speak on the subject.

"Men and women want to finish me, make me retire from the sport. I am still here, as I stated in the beginning, I will not stop representing all those women that have been mistreated physically or psychologically. I believe that I have to stronger. If at a moment I went through depression and got out of it, I will also get out of this one. I was doing what I had to do, what the people deserved, to go all in clawing until the end. That's what happened, I submitted her. It appears the girl is injured, I don't know, [it] is not something I am aware off. That's all I can say."

Rosemary gave an injury update on Twitter, saying it's a strained tricep/bicep with swelling around the area and that time away from the ring should be minimal. She also thanked those who supported her and when wrestlers do make mistakes in the ring, they should own up to them. You can see her full comments below.

