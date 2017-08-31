WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was recently on a media conference call with Chris Adonis of Global Force Wrestling. Giri asked Adonis how working for GFW was different from any of the past promotions he's worked for, like WWE.

"It's very exciting to be part of a promotion that has such room for growth," Adonis said. "Yeah, went through our reboot, but what I see right now is an organization that's coming together. It's trimmed a lot of the fat, we know the direction that we're going. Everybody's hungry, everybody wants to do their part."

After bouncing around from various promotions and working the independent circuit, Adonis seems to have found a home with GFW. He wrestled under the ring name Chris Masters during two different stints in the WWE, so he knows what it's like to work for the biggest company in professional wrestling. He said he's enjoying working for a company that makes it easier for him to stand out.

"For me, this is exciting to be a part of something like this, and not necessarily be a part of the big machine where you could get lost in the shuffle so quickly," Adonis said.

Despite the recent rebranding from Impact Wrestling to GFW, Adonis believes the company is more stable than it's ever been.

"I think with the people we have running the office now, and the talent that we have to work with and everybody getting off on the right direction, this is exciting to see what we can do in the future," Adonis said. "It's exciting to see how we can propel Impact Wrestling and really make it a good alternative to any other wrestling programs out there."

