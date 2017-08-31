- WWE posted the video above with behind the scenes footage from Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella and Naomi's photo shoot in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood over SummerSlam weekend.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visited Facebook headquarters on Tuesday while visiting the Bay Area. Stephanie posted the photo below of the couple in front of the Facebook sign:

???????? for our visit to @Facebook HQ during @TripleH's & my trip to #SanFrancisco today!! A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Christopher Cunningham contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.