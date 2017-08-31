- WWE posted the video above with behind the scenes footage from Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella and Naomi's photo shoot in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood over SummerSlam weekend.

- The woman who was squashed by Tamina Snuka on SmackDown this past Tuesday is independent wrestler Hayley Shadows. Hayley will be in action at CWA's indie show on Friday in Hamilton, Ohio and a Live Pro Wrestling show on Saturday in West Harrison, Indiana.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visited Facebook headquarters on Tuesday while visiting the Bay Area. Stephanie posted the photo below of the couple in front of the Facebook sign:

???????? for our visit to @Facebook HQ during @TripleH's & my trip to #SanFrancisco today!!

A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on

Christopher Cunningham contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles