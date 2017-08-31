WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri recently interviewed Robbie E of Global Force Wrestling. The full interview will be available on WrestlingINC.com very soon.

Robbie E has been with GFW since 2010, so he's endured all the company changes from TNA to Impact Wrestling to its current iteration. As one of the longest-tenured superstars on the roster, Robbie said being off TV for an extended period of time doesn't worry him because he knows it's just part of the rebranding process.

"I'm still a part of the company; I think when Jeff [Jarrett] took over, and Jeff is the man and has a lot on his plate right now," Robbie said. "I think the number one thing he wanted to do when he restarted it was to revamp the GFW roster and give it a whole new look. To do so, you would have to take some people off of TV that have been there a while to make the product look different, so I'm not the only guy. There are a few of us that are still lingering to make our return."

Robbie believes his current absence gives him the chance to give his character a makeover and come back better than ever.

"The cool thing is, like we talked about, with the seven years that I have been there holding the titles, where I've been looked at as a comedy guy where I hadn't been taken seriously; so, this is my chance to start over in a more serious role and be a new Robbie E, so I believe it's going to be better for everyone involved so I believe it is a good thing," he said.

See Also Robbie E Talks Changes In Impact Wrestling

Robbie is used to backstage changes in the company, so he has a more optimistic view than other superstars might have. He believes the company's stability will remain strong for the foreseeable future.

"If someone is going to come in there is going to be massive changes that are going to be made. People are thinking how there are massive changes happening all the time and they are getting sick of it, but I think this will be the last time changes will happen," he said. "And now they have a direction of where they are going with it and I believe they will continue to go with it, so there won't be as many changes going forward because I believe they are set on what they want their future to be. And again, Jeff Jarrett is the man, he's been in wrestling for like 100 years; he is super smart, and he is the guy who was with the company when it was on fire and I think he is going to get it back there."

Robbie E recently became a father to twins and is doing a "Dad Bod" feature with Muscle & Fitness, with a social media post every Monday at 10:30am. He is on Instagram and Twitter at @RobbieEImpact.

"The thing is, the 'Dad Bod' is a real thing. People I know who were somewhat in decent shape, once they become a Dad it all goes down the drain. You know what I mean? Everyone knows someone like that. Before they were a Dad they looked one way, and after they become a Dad they look another way," he said. "It happens; so, these videos are just ways to show what you can do to stay fit and your kids are having a good time while you are doing it. Even if you are not a Dad, they are still funny videos to watch, because you know me, everything I do is funny, so it's a win-win for anyone who clicks and watches it."

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.