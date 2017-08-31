A video package recapping the first twelve advancements in the tournament kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary.

A video package is shown of Renee Michelle and Candice LeRae. Candice LaRae and Renee Michelle make their entrances.

Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle

They exchange wrist locks. Michelle locks in a headlock on LaRae. LaRae sends Michelle to the ropes. Michelle hits a shoulder block on LaRae. LaRae eventually rolls Michelle up for a two count. Michelle briefly locks in another headlock on LaRae. LaRae hits a springboard arm drag on Michelle. LaRae connects with a knee to Michelle. LaRae goes to the top turnbuckle. LaRae hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top turnbuckle on Michelle. LaRae pins Michelle for a two count. LaRae locks in an armlock on Michelle. Michelle fights out of it. Michelle hits a pair of kicks on LaRae. Michelle pins LaRae for a two count. Michelle hits a spin-kick on La Rae. Michelle hits a modified neck-breaker on LaRae before pinning her for another two count. Michelle hits a pair of kicks on LaRae. LaRae ducks a third kick attempt from Michelle before hitting a double knee face-breaker. LaRae clotheslines Michelle. LaRae hits a neck-breaker on Michelle before pinning her for a two count. LaRae strikes Michelle several times in the corner. Michelle dodges an attack attempt by LaRae in the corner. LaRae hits Michelle with a forearm. Michelle eventually connects with a spin-kick to LaRae. Michelle pins LaRae for a two count. Michelle goes for a moonsault from off the second rope, LaRae moves out of the way. LaRae hits a running dropkick on Michelle. LaRae pins Michelle for a two count. LaRae lifts Michelle onto the top turnbuckle. LaRae hits a second rope neck-breaker on Michelle. LaRae pins Michelle for the win.

Winner: Candice LaRae

A video package is shown of Lacey Evans and Taynara Conti. Taynara Conti and Lacey Evans make their entrances.

Taynara Conti vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up. Conti pushes Evans. Conti hits Hip Toss on Evans before pinning her for a one count. Evans slams Conti to the mat. Evans pins Conti for a one count. Evans sends Conti to the corner. Evans connects with a kick to Conti. Evans pins Conti for a two count. Evans locks in an armlock on Conti. Conti strikes Evans. Conti hits a Modified Suplex on Evans. Conti pins Evans for a two count. Conti Monkey-Flips Evans. Conti pins Evans for another two count. Conti attempts to kick Evans, Evans catches her leg and strikes her. Conti hits a Modified Sidewalk Slam on Evans before pinning her for another two count. Evans hits a pair of clotheslines on Conti. Evans hits a neck-breaker on Conti. Evans hits a rolling splash on Conti. Evans hits a Back-To-Belly Driver on Conti. Evans pins Conti for the win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

A video package is shown of Reina Gonzalez and Nicole Savoy. Nicole Savoy and Reina Gonzalez make their entrances.

Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez

They lock up. Gonzalez pushes Savoy to the corner. Gonzalez hits a Scoop Slam on Savoy. They lock up again. Savoy locks in a headlock on Gonzalez. Gonzalez pushes Savoy to the ropes. Savoy attempts a shoulder block, Gonzalez doesn't move. Savoy hits a hurricanruna on Gonzalez. Savoy hits a spin-kick on Gonzalez. Gonzalez slams Savoy to the mat. Gonzalez clotheslines Savoy. Gonzalez strikes Savoy several times. Gonzalez hits a Sidewalk Slam on Savoy before pinning her for a two count. Gonzalez briefly locks in a modified double leg lock on Savoy. Savoy takes Gonzalez down to the mat. Savoy strikes Gonzalez several times. Gonzalez hits a shoulder block on Savoy. Gonzalez lifts Savoy into a Fireman's Carry position. Savoy elbows Gonzalez. Savoy locks in a Cross Arm-breaker in Gonzalez. Gonzalez taps out.

Winner: Nicole Savoy

A video package is shown of Kairi Sane and Tessa Blanchard. Kairi Sane and Tessa Blanchard make their entrances.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Kairi Sane

They lock up. Blanchard pushes Sane to the ropes. Blanchard kicks Sane and locks in a headlock. Sane sends Blanchard to the ropes. Sane rolls up Blanchard for a two count. Sane hits a Block-Buster on Blanchard. Blanchard strikes Sane before hitting a neck-breaker. Blanchard pins Sane for a two count. Blanchard sends Sane to the corner. Blanchard runs towards Sane, Sane connects with a boot to Blanchard. Sane goes to the second rope, Blanchard kicks her feet out from under her. Blanchard hits a double knee face-breaker on Sane. Blanchard pins Sane for a two count. Blanchard locks in an Abdominal Stretch on Sane. Sane hits a Hip Toss on Blanchard. Blanchard connects with several forearms on Sane. Sane hits a Spear on Blanchard. Sane chops Blanchard several times. Sane hits a sliding forearm on Blanchard in the corner. Sane goes to the top turnbuckle. Sane hits a forearm from off the top rope on Blanchard. Sane pins Blanchard for a two count. Sane locks in a modified shoulder lock on Blanchard, Blanchard gets to the ropes. Blanchard sends Sane into the second rope. Blanchard drives Shane's neck into the second rope. Blanchard dropkicks Sane. Blanchard hits a pair of clotheslines on Sane. Blanchard hits a Back-Suplex on Sane. Blanchard pins Sane for a two count. Blanchard ascends the turnbuckle. Sane strikes Blanchard. Blanchard headbutts Sane. Blanchard hits a Senton from the top rope on Sane. Blanchard pins Sane for a two count. Blanchard eventually rolls Sane up for another two count. Sane blocks a kick attempt from Blanchard. Sane kicks Blanchard in the back. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Blanchard. Sane goes to the top turnbuckle. Sane connects with an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Blanchard. Sane pins Blanchard for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Tessa Blanchard hugs Kari Sane and raises her hand as Sane celebrates her win to close the show.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.