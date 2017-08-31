Source: ESPN

The Shield was once the hottest act in the WWE and now that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have reunited to win the Raw tag team championships, many are wondering if Roman Reigns is will soon follow and complete the reunion.

Reigns has been at the top of Raw's card for the better part of a year for his pursuits of the Universal Championship and his high-profile feud with Braun Strowman. Reigns told ESPN he has unfinished business as a singles competitor before he can rejoin The Shield.

"Over the next few weeks, we'll be able to see it play out," he said. "But the main thing right now is I've been in the title picture for the Raw brand, so I can firmly say neither of those guys would leave [that opportunity] to rejoin The Shield [and] rekindle that flame."

Ambrose and Rollins' have shown that they haven't lost their chemistry as their championship win at SummerSlam was one of the most exciting matches on the card. Reigns is currently involved in a rivalry with John Cena, so his return to The Shield will have to wait.

"Maybe I'm a third wheel at this point," he said. "It just really depends. I feel like the next few weeks are really going to play out some important things for me. Obviously, I need to transition coming out of this big feud between the four monsters."

