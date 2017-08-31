WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the special guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 this week. You can check out the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent us these highlights:

"I talked to him yesterday, on the phone, and he's laughing. He's got a ways to go and I will elaborate no further about that."

The Roman Reigns - John Cena promo on RAW:

"Anytime you go out to the ring and you didn't learn something new, you probably missed an opportunity. I don't care how good you are, you can always get better. So, if Roman learned something from that and he can capitalize on it and gain and improve in the future, props to him."

Southpaw Regional Wrestling:

"I watched all of season one, I've probably seen every episode six times. Jesus Christ, Rusev talking about the chickens and he almost breaks character … huge fan, I love it, I am about to watch Season 2… It's so campy, and hokey and fun."

How much he enjoys The Fashion Police:

"Fandango and Tyler Breeze together... and all of a sudden they put the Fashion Files out and I am like, when I watch Raw those guys, they crack me up. I'll rewind their s--t, I don't know how many times."

His thoughts on Willie Mack using the Stunner:

"Man, I think he does a good job with it and I've been wanting to have him on the podcast… I think it's great. He's a damn good worker to begin with. I got no problem with it at all. I think it's bad ass."

Is he is planning a trip to Reseda for PWG Battle of LA:

"We just got finished filming (Broken Skull Challenge) so I might undertake one evening of that. Because I've been wanting to check out that scene because I've heard how cool the atmosphere is and everybody buys in."

How he can't find ROH on his TV:

"I just never know what channel it's on or how to watch it. I would DVR it because when I was filming (Broken Skull Challenge) I had a satellite and a big TV in my trailer."

