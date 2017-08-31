Source: Busted Open Radio

Just like everyone else, Chris Jericho watched this weekend's spectacle of a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. What he didn't expect was for it to bring back memories of his own clash with Mayweather.

Jericho told Busted Open Radio he had completely forgotten that he was involved in a program with Mayweather in the summer of 2009. He re-watched the confrontation and dreamed about the payday he could've had if he took McGregor's place.

"I was like, 'How could I have forgotten about this?' I texted that picture to Vince (McMahon) and I'm like, 'Why didn't you book Mayweather vs. Jericho? We could've made $700 million!' What a missed opportunity,'" Jericho joked.

Jericho then discussed his admiration for McMahon, saying that if he never wrote a book, Jericho would write it for him. He explained the best practices for pitching ideas to McMahon.

"With him, you never pitch ideas when he's hungry," Jericho said. "You never pitch ideas when he's in the room with somebody else."

Jericho had what he believed was a great idea for a match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania in 2014 where Shawn Michaels would've been in his corner and the Wyatt Family in Wyatt's corner. He made the pitch at the wrong time and it didn't workout well for him.

"When I went to pitch it to Vince I read the room wrong and made some mistakes. Not only was there somebody else in the room, but he was also hungry and eating. It just led to this whole deck of cards falling, where had I pitched it under the rules of knowing my audience, I could've got it through."

